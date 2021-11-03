Stocks in news: SBI, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Wipro and more

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open higher today amid mixed global cues.

Indian equity market ended lower on Tuesday, tracking losses in market heavyweights such as Reliance Industries, Tata Steel and ICICI Bank amid a muted trend in global markets.

Sensex closed 109.40 points or 0.18 per cent lower at 60,029.06. Nifty lost 40.70 points or 0.23 per cent to 17,888.95.

Here are the stocks that are likely to be in focus today.

State Bank of India: SBI will announce its earnings for the quarter ended September 2021 today.

Infosys: Infosys Finacle announced that the Finacle Digital Banking Solution Suite will be available on Red Hat OpenShift and IBM Cloud for financial services.

Minda Corporation: The company reported profit of Rs 39.1 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 25.8 crore in Q2FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 731.3 crore from Rs 656.1 crore YoY.

Wipro: The company partnered with TEOCO to develop solutions that help communication service providers improve network automation, flexibility, efficiency, and reliability.

Tata Power: Tata Power will seek shareholders nod to amend a scheme of arrangement to keep Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd (TPSSL) as an independent entity, contrary to its earlier plan to merge it with itself through a postal ballot notice.

Bharti Airtel: The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,134 crore during July-September quarter as against a net loss of Rs 763.2 crore in the year-ago quarter.



Revenue from operations rose 18.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 28,326.4 crore. The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 24.5 per cent YoY to Rs 14,018 crore, while EBITDA margin expanded 456 basis points to 49.5 per cent. The company's overall customer base stood at 48 crore.

The India business reported an 18.3 per cent increase in revenue at Rs 19,890 crore on a comparable basis. "Mobile revenues grew by 20.3 per cent YoY on comparable basis on account of increase in ARPU and strong 4G customer addition," the company said in a release.

Dabur: Homegrown FMCG major Dabur India Ltd reported a 4.64 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 505.31 crore for the September quarter backed by a double-digit volume growth in the domestic market.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 482.86 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, Dabur India said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations for the reported quarter was up 11.98 per cent to Rs 2,817.58 crore as against Rs 2,516.04 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Bata India: The company will announce its earnings for the quarter ended September 2021 today.