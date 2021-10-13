Infosys Q2 results: Net profit up 11.9% to Rs 5,421 cr, revenue up 20.5%

Infosys on Wednesday reported a 11.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 5,421 crore for July-September quarter. On a sequential basis, the net profit was 4.4 per cent higher than Rs 5,195 crore reported in the preceding June quarter.

The IT major's revenue grew 20.5 per cent YoY to Rs 29,602 crore, while it was higher by 6.1 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

The company also declared an interim dividend of Rs 15 per share.

(More details to follow.)