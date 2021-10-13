RIL says reports about its role in Zee-Invesco dispute not accurate; have never resorted to hostile transaction

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Wednesday said it regrets being drawn into the dispute between Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) and Invesco, and that the media reports about its role are not accurate.

In a statement, RIL said it respects all founders and has never resorted to any hostile transactions.

The company's clarification comes a day after ZEEL MD and CEO Punit Goenka alleged that Invesco had come with a proposal in February this year for a merger of ZEEL and certain entities owned by a large Indian group (strategic group) with inflated valuation "by at least Rs 10,000 crore".

While Goenka didn't mention the name of the strategic group, Invesco in a statement on Wednesay rejected his allegations and said the potential transaction proposed by Reliance was negotiated by and between Reliance and Goenka and others associated with Zee's promoter family.

RIL said Invesco assisted it in arranging discussions directly between its representatives and Goenka. However, differences arose between Goenka and Invesco with respect to a requirement of the founding family for increasing their stake by subscribing to preferential warrants.

"At Reliance, we respect all founders and have never resorted to any hostile transactions. So, we did not proceed further," the statement said.

