Infosys ropes in Rafael Nadal as global brand ambassador

Indian IT company Infosys announced a three-year partnership with global tennis star Rafael Nadal on Thursday. Nadal will serve as the global brand ambassador of the Indian IT company.

On his appointment, he said, “I’m very happy to work closely with Infosys, as they work to not only evolve the experience of tennis to the times, but also empower people in our communities to be part of a brighter future. I love the way Infosys has brought its digital expertise across industries to the global tennis ecosystem.”

On the back of this development, Infosys and Nadal’s coaching team are developing an AI-powered match analysis tool. This personalized tool will be available in real time to Nadal’s coaching team to simultaneously track insights from his live matches, when he is back on tour, along with historical data from his earlier matches.

“It has transformed the tennis experience for a billion global fans and truly empowered all players on the tour with analytics that they could have only dreamt of a few years ago. Also, the impact that Infosys is making beyond the court – creating the next opportunity for people, businesses, and communities – deeply inspires me. I believe it’s our shared aspiration to create societal good that makes our handshake truly meaningful,” Nadal added.

It is worth noting that Infosys is the digital innovation partner for the ATP Tour, Roland-Garros, Australian Open, and The International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director of Infosys, said, “It is an honor to welcome Rafa – one of the world’s most respected champion athletes and humanitarians – as an ambassador for Infosys. He is someone who personifies the spirit of always evolving, never giving up, utmost dedication and determination to give the very best in every situation. We are inspired by his approach, and it reflects our own aspirations to continuously evolve and always remain relevant for our clients."

In addition, Infosys’ partnerships with tennis have also extended to serve communities around the world, a good example being STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education, made engaging through the lens of tennis, to enable young children to develop a deeper appreciation for STEM studies together with Tennis Australia.