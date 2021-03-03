Infosys to cover COVID-19 vaccination cost for employees, immediate family members

IT major Infosys on Wednesday said it will cover the vaccination cost for its employees in India and their family members, and is looking to partner healthcare providers for it.

"Infosys is looking at partnering with healthcare providers to vaccinate employees and their immediate families as eligible under the guidelines given by the government of India and as per approved procedures and timelines. Infosys will cover the vaccination cost for the employee and immediate family as part of our focus on health and wellness," MoneyControl reported company's chief operating officer Pravin Rao as saying in a statement.

Meanwhile, consulting and processing services provider Accenture also said that it will cover the cost for employees and dependents eligible for vaccination.

India, which began its COVID-19 vaccination campaign on January 16, started the second phase of vaccination on Monday under which people aged above 60 years and those above 45 years with co-morbidities will be vaccinated.

While COVID-19 vaccination will be free of cost in government hospitals, private hospitals can charge up to Rs 250 per dose.

