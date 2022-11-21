'Inspiring is an understatement': Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma in awe after visiting Bhavish Aggarwal’s Ola office

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma paid Bhavish Aggarwal’s Ola office a visit on Monday. Sharma shared a photo with Aggarwal in front of an Ola e-bike in the Ola Campus. He also shared the photo of a plaque signage with motivational quotes.

Sharma said in a tweet, “Inspiring is an understatement for what I saw today at Ola. Congratulations @bhash & team. I am sure you will make our country proud.”

To this, Aggarwal replied and thanked Sharma. “Wonderful to see you Vijay and thanks for the inspiration! The future belongs to India!!” he said.

In the other photo that Sharma shared, one can see motivational quotes like “If you’re going to dream, make it an impossible one. And then, make it happen”, “If you’re travelling new paths, be up for doing it alone”, “If you’re proud of where you are from, make where you are from proud of you”.

Aggarwal’s optimism in the India story comes as he announced in October that the company will build EV products in all two-wheeler categories such as commuter scooters, motorbikes, sports bikes and more in the next 12 months. He said that the company will ensure that everyone buying ICE vehicle today has a better EV option to choose from in the coming years.

He also announced the S1 Air that comes with a 4.5 km hub motor, 2.5kwh battery pack, and a top speed of 85 kmph that gives a 100 km range in the eco mode. It will be launched for Rs 84,999 and the purchase window will open in February 2023, and deliveries will start from April 2023.

