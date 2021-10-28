IntrCity expects 30% growth this Diwali

After the dampening year due to the deadly second wave of COVID-19 pandemic and extended lockdowns, inter-city mobility has gained momentum once again. As travel picks up across India, IntrCity mobility platform, which offers train and bus services to budget travellers from RailYatri, has registered 5 lakh booking a month with an annualised rate of $80 million in consumer spending. The company has registered a month-on-month growth at a consistent 50 per cent plus growth over the last four months.

"The top IntrCity SmartBus routes were Delhi-Lucknow-Delhi, Delhi-Amritsar-Delhi, Bangalore-Hyderabad-Bangalore, Bangalore-Chennai-Bangalore, Mumbai-Goa-Mumbai, and Delhi- Himachal - Delhi," said Kapil Raizada, Co-founder of IntrCity.

IntrCity's booking data shows that with the increased pace of vaccination and travel restrictions easing within India, traveller confidence has returned to the pre-pandemic levels for both leisure and non-leisure travel. During the Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra weekends, the IntrCity SmartBus fleet was nearly full, and buses were running at more than 90 per cent occupancy for the entire month of October. "Dussehra travel this October was 40-50 per cent higher than the previous month and the highest in the last 2 years. We expect Diwali week to be equally busy as Dussehra across locations, mostly leisure. Besides, the travel trends also predict another 30 per cent growth for Diwali," Raizada added.

IntrCity is a technology-based mobility brand, and operates on an asset-less model. "We partner with bus operators to provide consumers a safe, punctual, and reliable travel experience every time. Further, these operators own the buses and hire a driver and add it to the SmartBus fleet after getting their buses as per our bus body SOPs and benchmarks and we provide technology, demand, and own the customer experience, operating performances, and sales. Simply put, operator (bus, driver, permits, licenses) along with IntrCity operating system (technology, IoT, SOPs, lounges, Captain, consumer platform) has resulted in a high net performance score (NPS) and better fill rate. We do not have any state-run bus partnerships," said Raizada.

Claiming to solve the problem of unreliability in intercity bus travel, IntrCity app provides real-time tracking, ETA of destinations besides sleeper beds, buses, Wi-Fi-enabled lounges at boarding points and trained "SmartBus Captains". The IntrCity SmartBus operates across 630 plus routes in 16 states and is targeting the SmartBus fleet to reach 400 this year.

