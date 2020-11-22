scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Investcorp invests in Indian logistics start-up Xpressbees

Xpressbees has a presence in more than 2,000 towns and cities in India, with more than 1,000 customers across industries

Bahrain's Investcorp said on Sunday it has made an investment in Xpressbees, an Indian logistics startup, as part of a consortium of local and global investors.

Xpressbees has a presence in more than 2,000 towns and cities in India, with more than 1,000 customers across industries including e-commerce, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, retail, manufacturing, electronics and consumer durables.

Investcorp did not disclose the size of its investment, but said it was part of a Series E round - a late stage funding round to scale up a business.

Indian newspaper reports have reported that Xpressbees raised $110 million in its latest funding round.

Also read: Indiabulls Housing Finance board hires former BoI MD as independent director

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos