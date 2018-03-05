INX Media case: CBI confronts Karti Chidambaram with Indrani in jail

Karti Chidambaram said on Sunday that "false" and "politically motivated" allegations had been made against him, days after being arrested by the CBI in connection with the INX media case. Karti, the son of former finance minister P Chidambaram, was flown back to Delhi from Mumbai, where he was questioned along with Indrani Mukerjea, one of the accused in the Sheena Bora murder case.

The CBI brought the two "face-to-face" in Byculla jail. In the confrontation, which lasted for more than three-and-half hours, Karti denied allegations made by Indrani. Sources told INDIA TODAY TV that CBI videographed the entire confrontation. Karti, who landed in Mumbai at 10 am, was taken to Byculla jail directly where Indrani has been lodged on charges of killing her daughter Sheena.

While entering the prison, Karti waved at media persons who had assembled outside the high-security prison. At about 11.30 am, CBI made both Indrani and Karti sit face-to-face. Karti, 46, is accused of having received Rs 3.5 crore from Mumbai-based firm INX Media (now known as 9X Media), to help it get a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance in 2007. At the time, the company was run by Indrani and her husband Peter Mukerjea. Indrani said she and her husband met Karti on the instructions of then finance minister, sources said. Karti denied the charges, sources told INDIA TODAY TV.

The doors of the prison were shut and no other person from outside was allowed to enter the premises when the two were questioned, a source said. The CBI team came out of the prison around 3.15 pm and a smiling Karti waved again at journalists while standing on the footboard of a car being used by the agency. According to CBI sources, both Peter and Indrani had alleged that they met then finance minister P Chidambaram at his North Block office, seeking clearance for foreign investments in their media company after the income tax department detected irregularities, in 2007.

Chidambaram had allegedly then asked them to help the business of his son and make foreign remittances for the purpose. Indrani has also alleged that she and Peter met Karti at a five-star hotel in Delhi, where he allegedly made a demand of $1 million (Rs 6.5 crore). Karti was later, confronted with receipts seized from raids at the ASCPL office which amounted to Rs 10 lakh. Karti claimed he was not involved in day-to-day questioning of the management firm. Indrani also said INX media signed a deal with Chess Management Service Pvt Limited and Payments were made to Advantage Strategic Consulting Pvt Limited (ASCPL).

Around 3 pm, the confrontation between Karti and Indrani got over after which CBI took him directly to Mumbai Airport and boarded the 5 pm flight for Delhi. On Friday and Saturday, accused by CBI of giving false statements, Karti was confronted with documentary evidence regarding an FIPB clearance gran-ted to INX Media when his father P Chidambaram was finance minister. Karti is accused of receiving Rs 3.5 crore from INX Media to help it get FIPB clearance.

Karti was arrested earlier this week from Chennai airport after he arrived from UK. The businessman will be in CBI custody till March 6, when he will be produce in court again. He was arrested nine months after the CBI registered an FIR against him on charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, accepting gratification by corrupt or illegal means, influencing public servants and criminal misconduct.