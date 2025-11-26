Actor Deepika Padukone’s skincare label, 82°E, is headed into yet another tough financial year. Fresh filings show the company remains in the red and is dealing with a notable dip in revenue. While the management says it is cutting costs to move closer to profitability, the improvement so far has been limited to a reduction in losses compared to last year.

As per documents filed with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, 82°E — run under DPKA Universal Consumer Ventures Private Limited, where Deepika and her father Prakash Padukone serve as directors — recorded a loss of ₹12.26 crore in 2024–25. The number is still high, but better than the ₹23 crore loss reported in 2023–24.

The revenue slide, however, paints a worrying picture. The brand’s earnings fell by more than 30%, dropping from ₹21.21 crore in 2023–24 to ₹14.66 crore in 2024–25.

Filings also show a sharp pullback in spending as the company tries to tighten its finances. As mentioned in the report, “The management is continuously taking efforts to increase the revenue, reduce expenses to ensure it has profitable track record.” One of the most visible changes is in marketing spends, which crashed from ₹20 crore last year to ₹4.4 crore in 2024–25 — a massive 78% cut. Total expenses were also brought down from ₹47 crore to just under ₹26 crore.

82°E, launched in 2021 as a luxury skincare brand with products starting at around ₹2,500, has struggled to find steady footing despite Deepika’s strong online influence and initial buzz. The brand’s performance stands in sharp contrast to Katrina Kaif’s Kay Beauty, which entered the market in 2019 and has since grown steadily while reporting healthy profits.

Meanwhile, Deepika has several big projects lined up, even though she recently stepped away from Spirit and Kalki 2. She will next be seen in King with Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. She is also teaming up with Allu Arjun and director Atlee for their upcoming film.