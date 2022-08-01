ITC Q1 results: Consolidated net profit zooms 34% to Rs 4,390 cr

FMCG-cigarette-to-hotel major ITC on Monday reported a year-on-year consolidated net profit of Rs 4,390 crore, surging 34 per cent in the quarter ended 30 June, 2022. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 3,276 crore in the year-ago period.

Sequentially, the net profit rose 4.6 per cent from Rs 4,196 crore in March quarter (Q4FY22).

The revenue from operations for the period came at Rs 19,831.27 crore, up 39 per cent in the June quarter. The company had posted a revenue of Rs 14,240,76 crore in the corresponding period last year.

During the first quarter, the cigarettes segment clocked a revenue of Rs 7,464.10 crore as compared to Rs 7,177.01 crore in the same period last fiscal.

ITC said its other FMCG division had a revenue of Rs 11922.81 crore as against Rs 11325.63 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Moreover, the hotels segment registered a revenue of Rs 580 .71 crore, up from Rs 407.42 crore in the said quarter last fiscal.

Shares of ITC on Monday closed 1.52 per cent higher at Rs 307.55 apiece on BSE.