Jaguar Land Rover CEO Thierry Bolloré resigns due to 'personal reasons'

Jaguar Land Rover Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Thierry Bolloré has resigned from the company due to personal reasons, Tata Motors informed on Wednesday. JLR is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Motors. Bolloré resigned due to personal reasons, w.e.f December 31, 2022. He was appointed as the CEO of JLR in September 2020.

Speaking on his resignation, Bolloré said he was immensely proud of what "we have achieved together at Jaguar Land Rover over the last two years". The company's transformation and acceleration towards a sustainable, profitable future as a modern luxury business is underway at a great pace, he said.

He thanked the whole team for their dedication and passion and wished the entire organisation the very best for the future.

Tata Sons Chairman Chandrasekaran thanked Thierry for everything he has done at Jaguar Land Rover. "The foundations for a successful transformation have been laid, leaving the company well poised for the future," he said.

Adrian Mardell will now take over as interim CEO. Adrian has been part of Jaguar Land Rover for 32 years and a member of the Executive Board for three years.