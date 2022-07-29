Jaguar Land Rover starts deliveries for 2023 Discovery Sport in India

Tata Motors-owned luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), on Friday, announced that it has begun deliveries of the all-new Discovery Sport in India. The new luxury SUV is available with an option of a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel unit with a 48 V mild hybrid system.

Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, JLR India, said: “The Discovery Sport epitomises the DNA of the Discovery brand through its exemplary versatility in design and engineering capabilities.”

The British carmaker’s 2023 Model Year Discovery Sport comes with an impressive off-road capability and is priced starting at Rs 71.39 lakh (Ex-Showroom).

The 2023 Discovery Sport’s turbocharged petrol engine churns out 184 kW and 365 Nm of torque, while the turbocharged diesel unit produces 150 kW and 430 Nm of torque, claims the company. In addition to this, the new SUV will also be available in the R-Dynamic SE model and comes with a 5+2 seat configuration.



The company also said that the Discovery Sport has a load space capability that allows for up to 157 litres of wet volume. This equals a dry capacity of 115 litres and with the second and third row stowed away, the storage capacity can be further increased to 1,794 litres.

In terms of technology, the 2023 Discovery Sport comes with features like ClearSight Interior Rear View Mirror, PIVI PRO infotainment system which includes — a 25.40 cm Touchscreen, a newly designed interface, Apple CarPlay 2, Android Auto 3 and Remote controls.



The luxury SUV also gets a MERIDIAN™ SOUND SYSTEM which consists of 12 speakers, a dual-channel subwoofer and 400 W amplified power. Moreover, the cars also come equipped with a cabin air purification system with a pm 2.5 filter for driver and passenger wellbeing.



The Discovery Sport is based on the Land Rover’s premium Transverse Architecture and has a class-leading wading depth of 600 mm, revealed the company in a public statement. The Discovery Sport also comes with features such as Hill Descent Control, All Terrain Progress Control, Clearsight Ground View and 3D Surround Camera.