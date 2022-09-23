'Janmabhoomi & Karmabhoomi': Kotak Mahindra Bank wins branding rights for Mumbai's two metro stations

Uday Kotak-led Kotak Mahindra Bank (KMB), on Friday, announced that it has won the semi-naming rights for Mumbai's two upcoming metro stations - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (formerly Victoria Terminus) and Bandra Kurla Complex.

Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) has awarded these rights to KMB for five years till 2028, starting from the commissioning of the line. These metro stations are expected to be open to the public by late 2023.

Uday Kotak, CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, in a tweet, stated that these two stations are significant for the Kotak Group because one represents where Kotak was born, and the other is where the headquartered of the firm is currently situated.

Kotak Bank wins the branding rights for 2 iconic new metro stations in Mumbai. Historic CSMT in South Mumbai, near Navsari Building, where brand Kotak was born. Modern BKC where our current headquarters are. Our Janmabhoomi & Karmabhoomi! pic.twitter.com/Zk2YSHsfaA — Uday Kotak (@udaykotak) September 23, 2022

Shanti Ekambaram, Group President and Whole-Time Director Designate, in a statement, said, "The past meets the present and that too on the high-speedrails of the city's new preferred lifeline. Winning these branding rights is a celebration of our Group's humble beginnings at the four-storied Navsari building in Fort, CSMT area, to our current address - our twin office buildings at BKC."

The Group commenced operations in a small office near Navsari Building in the erstwhile Victoria Terminus area in South Mumbai.

"A blend of our Janmabhoomi and Karmabhoomi will not only resonate with the brand's rich legacy but, more importantly, will enable us to once again partner the government's vision of inclusive growth, ease of access and community empowerment beyond banking," added Ekambaram.

However, in time, the group evolved into an integrated financial services conglomerate with its nerve centre presently headquartered in Bandra Kurla Complex.

Karthi Marshan, President and CMO, Kotak Mahindra Bank, said, "Kotak Mahindra Bank's presence in the two iconic business districts will celebrate the rich heritage of the city as well as our firm belief in its future. Mumbai Metro has become a highly effective mode of transport - providing comfort, better experience and reliable performance to a new generation of Mumbaikars."

"The upcoming line connecting South Mumbai to BKC will attract huge footfalls and translate into eyeballs for the Bank, offering opportunities to engage, educate and elevate millions of Mumbaikars every day," Marshan added.