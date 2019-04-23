Jindal Steel completes first-ever rail order ahead of schedule

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) Tuesday said it has completed delivery of its one lakh tonne first-ever rail order, which the firm had bagged from the Indian Railways.

In July last year, JSPL had received from the national transporter an order of one lakh tonne rails, to be supplied within a year.

"In a significant development, JSPL has completed delivery of first ever rail order to supply rails to Indian Railways. The company had bagged 20 per cent of the Rs 2,500 crore global tender by the Railways to supply long rails," JSPL said in a BSE filing.

The order, which was to be completed over a period of one year, has been completed ahead of the scheduled time, JSPL Joint Managing Director N A Ansari said.

He also said that recently JSPL bagged an additional order of 30,000 tonne long rails from the Indian Railways.

"We are proud to contribute to government's Make In India initiative. These achievements are testament to the capability of our team as well as our valued partnership with Railways. We continue to stay committed to developing Infrastructure needs," he said.

The railways had invited the global tender for procuring around 4.87 lakh metric tonnes of rails to meet the shortfall of supply from the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL).

Part of the USD 18-billion OP Jindal Group, JSPL has presence in steel, power, mining and infrastructure sectors.

It is the only private steel company that produces long rails in India.

The company operates a one million tonne per annum (MTPA) rail mill at its steel plant in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh.