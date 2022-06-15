Jio-bp, Zomato partner to initiate EV fleet by 2030

Jio-bp, a fuels and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries and bp, and Zomato on Wednesday announced that they have entered an agreement to support the food delivery giant in its 'The Climate Group’s EV100' initiative of 100% EV fleet by 2030.

Towards the same, Jio-bp will provide EV mobility services to Zomato along with access to ‘Jio-bp pulse’ branded battery swapping stations for last mile delivery, the company said in a statement.

"The collaboration is poised to accelerate EV adoption in the rapidly growing Indian delivery and transportation segment," it further stated.

Last year, Jio-bp constructed and launched two of India’s largest EV charging hubs. The JV’s electric mobility business, offering charging infrastructure to Indian consumers, operates under the brand Jio-bp pulse. With the Jio-bp pulse mobile app, customers can easily find nearby charging stations and seamlessly charge their EVs.

Earlier this month, real estate developer Omaxe announced that it has partnered with Jio-bp to establish a battery charging ecosystem for electrical vehicles.

As part of the agreement, Jio-bp had also announced that it will set up EV charging and swapping infrastructure at various Omaxe properties across 12 cities. These are Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, New Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Patiala, Amritsar, Jaipur, Sonipat and Bahadurgarh. It will do so in a phased manner.

Operating under the brand ‘Jio-bp’, Reliance BP Mobility Limited (RBML) is an Indian fuels and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and bp.

RBML launched its first Jio-bp branded mobility station at Navde, Navi Mumbai, in Maharashtra last year. In January 2022, the JV opened one of the country's largest EV charging hubs in Delhi, as the duo scale up the fuel retail network, offering multiple fuel choices including EV charging infrastructure.