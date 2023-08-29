Exclusive: Kapil, Dheeraj Wadhawan flout jail rules; meet family in pretext of medical check-ups

The Wadhawan brothers – Kapil and Dheeraj – who were former DHFL promoters have been in custody in connection with a multi-crore bank scam. However, a special investigation sheds light on how the brothers, lodged in a Mumbai suburban jail for the Rs 34,614 crore bank fraud case, are enjoying privileges under the pretext of medical attention.

The special investigation by India Today exposes the lavish lifestyle of Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan. The investigation captures the Wadhawans engaging deeply in family and business discussions, sharing food and coffee, using mobile devices and even formalising documents – all in the parking lots of hospitals in Mumbai earlier this month.

The Wadhawan brothers are facing trial for their alleged involvement in a criminal conspiracy to cheat a consortium of 17 banks in a scam that is three times that of the Nirav Modi case. Moreover, there are half a dozen CBI and police cases along with the ongoing investigations by the Enforcement Directorate.

The investigation found that under the pretext of medical check-ups at government hospitals in Mumbai, the Wadhawans managed to defy the confinement at the Taloja Central Jail.

Kapil Wadhawan was found to have departed from the Taloja prison to KEM Hospital on August 7, purportedly for mandated medical examinations. But instead of following the protocols for jail inmates, he veered towards the hospital parking lot where his private cars awaited and was accompanied by his family and associates.

Two days later, Dheeraj Wadhawan followed a similar pattern and left Taloja prison for JJ Hospital, under the pretext of a medical check-up.

The Wadhawans were seen enjoying meals, beverages and engaging in conversations, using laptops, mobile phones and were seen signing documents.

The police escorts were also served snacks, the investigation found.

Kapil Wadhawan’s access to external medical appointments were startlingly frequent, showed the jail and hospital documents accessed by India Today. Dheeraj Wadhawan’s pattern seemed to be similar too.

In July, a special court had refused interim medical bail to Dheeraj Wadhawan but allowed him to undergo special treatment at a private hospital for a heart condition. The prosecution had opposed his bail plea citing misuse of the bail to sell off some paintings in 2021.

In 2020 too, Maharashtra police had filed a case against the Wadhawans for violating pandemic lockdown protocols after travelling to Mahabaleshwar from Mumbai with a group of 20 people. IPS Amitabh Gupta, who is the Additional Director General of Prisons in Maharashtra, had issued the letter to the Wadhawans allowing them to travel during the pandemic.

