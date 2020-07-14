Karnataka govt allows Amazon, Flipkart, others to ship goods amid lockdown

Karnataka government has allowed e-commerce firms Amazon, Flipkart, among others to ship both essential and non-essential items amid the week-long lockdown, starting today. However, in cities like Pune, Chennai, Kolkata, as well as districts surrounding Mumbai, such as Navi Mumbai and Thane, e-commerce firms are facing sustained disruptions. These cities constitute some of the top markets for online ordering in the country.

According to a report in The Economic Times, analysts and executives said that the e-commerce industry would continue to face headwinds due to localised lockdowns ahead of Raksha Bandhan and Independence Day. The microlockdown in regions like Navi Mumbai, Thane, Bhiwandi have hurt the supply of goods since the state governments have directed warehouses to remain shut, an industry player told the daily.

Ecommerce platform Snapdeal told that daily that it was actively working with local authorities to minimise the impact of some of the localised lockdowns.

Another executive stated that the sudden imposition of lockdown has a negative impact on sales and supplies as many of their fulfillment centers were in some of the worst affected areas.

Recently, the e-commerce industry had recovered order volumes to pre-coronavirus levels, while the gross merchandise value of the industry had recovered by only around 65 per cent.

Several Indian states have opted for a week-long lockdown. States such as Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have reinstated lockdown that has led to an unsatisfactory experience from the customer point of view, industry experts told the daily.

With a spike in COVID-19 cases, the Karnataka government announced a complete lockdown in Bengaluru from Tuesday 8 pm to 5 am on July 22. Besides, comprehensive two-phase lockdown has started in Maharashtra's Pune from Monday and will continue till July 23.

India's coronavirus case load zoomed past 9 lakh mark on Tuesday with 28,498 cases reported in the past 24 hours. The Indian Council of Medical Research said that 1,20,92,503 samples were tested for COVID-19 till July 13. The World Health Organisation has said the outbreak was getting worse with time as too many countries were going in the wrong direction to tackle the pandemic.

Also read: Over 90 doctors on COVID-19 duty lost their lives so far, says IMA

Also read: In COVID-19 world, digital distribution platforms become strong alternative for FMCG majors