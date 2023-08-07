Keki Mistry appointed as strategic advisor for Cyrus Poonawalla Group's financial services arm

Cyrus Poonawalla Group, a diversified group of businesses across sectors like pharmaceuticals, finance, clean energy, hospitality, and more, on Monday said that it has appointed Keki Mistry, former HDFC Ltd's CEO & Vice Chairman, as the strategic advisor to all the financial services ventures spearheaded by Adar Poonawalla.

According to a press release by the company, Mistry, with over 4 decades of experience, is one of the most respected professionals in the Indian Financial Services industry. He had served as the CEO and Vice Chairman of HDFC Ltd from 2010 till its merger with the HDFC Bank Ltd.

I am happy to share some news with our stakeholders and shareholders; today the highly respected Keki Mistry, with decades of experience in the financial sector, joins our group as strategic advisor to our financial services vertical. https://t.co/ExO9284Aq1 — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) August 7, 2023

Post its merger with HDFC Bank, Mistry joined the bank as an Additional & Non- Executive Director (Non-Independent) on 30th June 2023. He is also the Non-Executive Chairman of HDFC Ergo General Insurance Company Limited.

Welcoming Keki on board Adar Poonawalla, Chairman Poonawalla Fincorp and CEO Serum Institute of India, said, “To begin with, Keki's unparalleled operating and boardroom experience in the Indian financial services sector will act as the perfect sounding board for all financial services business management teams to scale their profitability through prudent risk management while managing business volatility.”

Meanwhile, Mistry said, “As I move out of executive responsibilities at HDFC Ltd, I am excited to guide the financial services businesses spearheaded by Adar in achieving their business plans whilst delivering responsible shareholder returns. I look forward to working with the young & dynamic management teams by leveraging my operating and board experience in financial services."

Headquartered in Pune, the Cyrus Poonawalla Group operates within diverse sectors including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, finance, clean energy, hospitality, realty, and aviation.

Initiated by Cyrus Poonawalla in 1966, the Serum Institute of India has evolved into the world's largest vaccine manufacturer and a prominent biotechnology entity in India.

Also Watch | Stocks that share market analysts recommended on August 7, 2023: Zomato, Eicher Motors, Dabur, Zydus Wellness