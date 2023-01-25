Kishore Biyani, the man who founded Big Bazaar, resigns as Executive Chairman of Future Retail

scorecardresearch
Biyani tendered his resignation from the position with effect from 23 January.

Kishore Biyani, the man who founded Big Bazaar, resigned as Executive Chairman and Director of Future Retail on Wednesday. He tendered his resignation from the position with effect from 23 January. "The resignation letter of Mr. Kishore Biyani shall be placed before the Committee of Creditors, as per the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 read with rules and regulations framed thereunder," the group said in an exchange filing.

Published on: Jan 25, 2023, 8:25 PM IST
Posted by: Saurabh Sharma, Jan 25, 2023, 8:20 PM IST

