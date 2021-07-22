KKR contributes Rs 30.5 crore for COVID-19 relief in India

Global buyout major KKR on Wednesday said it has contributed Rs 30.5 crore for COVID relief in the country. The firm established a 'KKR Relief Fund' last year and over the past 15 months offered assistance on a variety of medical and humanitarian programmes, as per an official statement.

The contributions include an unspecified donation to the PM-CARES Fund which was termed as a part of "the government of India's national effort to fight COVID-19 and help the fellow citizens affected by this health crisis". It also included funding for oxygen concentrators arranged by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, contributions to the non-profit ACT Grants India along with investee companies, long-term development assistance to International Justice Mission and Teach for India, it said.

"Our ties go well beyond our investments -- India is home to our employees and their families. The donations made by KKR and other global corporations have supported India to get through the worst of the pandemic," its chief executive for the country Gaurav Trehan said.

He added that there is much more to do before the country can recover and the firm wants to be part of a long-term solution. KKR has invested over $5.7 billion in the country since its first bet in 2006.