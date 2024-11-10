Kumar Mangalam Birla: 'India no longer just a consumer market, but a growth engine'

Global corporations today recognise that India is not just another consumer market, but it is potentially a critical growth engine to improve their global fortunes, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairperson of Aditya Birla Group, said on Sunday. Not just this, he added, Indian businesses are not shying away from making audacious global bets even in an uncertain global environment.

Birla said his Aditya Birla Group is India's largest investor in the US across sectors with investments exceeding 15 billion dollars and manufacturing operations in 20 locations across 15 states. "We are looking forward to investing more in the US. Going by his (Donald Trump's) past record, he is positively inclined towards India and (besides that) he also has a good bond with Narendra Modi," he added.

"If you see the market cap of Suzuki's India business...it is double of its global parent whereas this figure was just half or so a decade ago. Today’s India dares to dream, leads with confidence and is a significant part of the global narrative and in many ways India is a pioneer,” the industrialist said while celebrating the silver jubilee of the Aditya Birla Scholarships programme in Mumbai.

According to him, ultimately investment in talent is what shapes the future and that is why he started 'Aditya Birla Scholarship'. "With this scholarship program, we were driven by the ambition to create a cadre of handpicked leaders who would excel in India and also represent our country abroad."

The total number of Aditya Birla Scholars now stands at 781 across engineering, management, and law disciplines.

Established in 1999 in memory of the legendary industrialist, Aditya Vikram Birla, the programme has emerged as one of India's most coveted merit-based scholarships. Over its 25-year journey, over 10,000 applications have been evaluated by a team of experts, maintaining a steadfast commitment to excellence and diversity.

The programme has achieved gender parity, with women constituting nearly 30% of its scholar community. The programme's impact resonates across the global business landscape through its distinguished alumni. The programme partners with 22 premier institutions, including select IITs, BITS Pilani, leading IIMs, XLRI, and National Law Schools.

The scholarship maintains highest standards, requiring sustained academic excellence and active engagement in co-curricular activities. The programme offers substantial financial support to students in Management, Law, and Engineering.