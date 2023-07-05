Kunal Shah's CRED appoints former SBI, IDBI MD as Independent Director 

Indian fintech unicorn CRED has announced the appointment of banking veteran B. Sriram as an Independent Director to its Board of Directors, the company announced in a release on Wednesday.

Kunal Shah, the founder and CEO of CRED, said in a release, “I am delighted to welcome Mr. Sriram to our board as we scale and prepare for our next growth phase. His domain expertise in the financial sector will be invaluable for us as we innovate and build products for the top 10 per cent of Indians.”

It is worth noting that Sriram has over 40 years of experience in the banking, finance, and technology sectors. In his career, he has served as the Managing Director of State Bank of India, IDBI Bank, and State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur. Moreover, he has also served on the boards of various subsidiaries of SBI, including SBI Life Insurance, SBI General Insurance, SBI DFHI, SBI Global Factors, SBI Cap Securities, and SBI Cards and Payment Services.

On his appointment, Sriram said, "I resonate with CRED’s vision of creating an ecosystem of trust and promoting responsible financial behavior. I look forward to working with Kunal and the teams at CRED in furthering this vision.”

Presently, Sriram serves as an independent director on the boards of ICICI Bank, National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development, TVS Credit Services, TVS Motor Company Ltd., TVS SCS Singapore Pte Ltd., TVS Supply Chain Solutions, Nippon Life India Asset Management, and IndiaIdeas.com. He is also an external member on the Investment Committee of British International Investment, focusing on debt transactions in Asia, and holds advisory positions with a few Indian corporates.

The company said in a release, "Mr. Sriram has actively contributed to shaping crucial policies and regulations in his role with committees constituted by the Government of India and the Reserve Bank of India. He was appointed as a part-time member to the Governing Board of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India tasked with examining issues arising from the implementation of the IBC, and to the Committee of Experts developing an institutional framework for the regulation and development of valuation professionals."

Sriram holds various qualifications, including a Certificated Associate of the Indian Institute of Banking Finance, a Diploma in International Law & Diplomacy, an AIMA Diploma in Management, and an M.Sc in Physics.