Larsen & Toubro Infotech expands operations in Kolkata, sets up new facility in the city

The global tech consulting and digital solutions company Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) has expanded its operations in Kolkata by opening up a new facility in the city. The new workplace is situated in Salt Lake Electronics Complex and is designed to house approximately 300 employees.

The new centre was inaugurated by Nachiket Deshpande, Chief Operating Officer, LTI, Manoj Shikarkhane, Chief Human Resource Officer, LTI, Niruppam Chaudhuri, Regional Head, NASSCOM, and Debasish Sen, Chairman of Nabadiganta Industrial Township Authority.

"The centre will support LTI’s service delivery capabilities for Cloud, Data, and Digital technologies and create exciting career opportunities for local talent seeking experiences in these futuristic domains. It will also offer LTI’s clients the benefit of increased access to a larger talent pool from the state and the region," the company said in a statement.

Nachiket Deshpande, Chief Operating Officer, LTI, said: “Kolkata boasts of a rich industry-academia ecosystem, and we are excited about our foray into the City of Joy. This centre is launched in response to requests from our current and potential regional employees. We are thrilled to mark our presence in the city and are committed to a long-term association with the region.”

LTI plans to scale up operations in the new unit and make it a core delivery unit in the eastern region.

Nirupama Chaudhuri, Regional Head, NASSCOM, said: “The surge in demand for digital technologies from enterprises across the globe has opened a plethora of new-age career opportunities for country’s aspiring talent. Kolkata bears a rich heritage and serves as a best-fit destination to groom the talent of the future. We extend a warm welcome to LTI as it expands its regional presence.”

(Note: The story was updated to reflect the correct name of the company. The error is regretted.)