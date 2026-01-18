Rising use of weight-loss drugs could reduce fuel costs for US airlines as lighter passengers lower aircraft weight and cut fuel consumption, according to a Bloomberg report citing a Jefferies analysis.

The report estimates that slimmer flyers could save the biggest US carriers as much as $580 million in fuel costs this year, without airlines having to cut services or compromise on quality.

Jefferies analysts noted that the four largest US airlines - including United Airlines Holdings and Delta Air Lines - are expected to spend a combined $38.6 billion on jet fuel in 2026. Even a modest reduction in passenger weight could significantly dent one of the industry's largest operating expenses.

"With the drug now available in pill form and obesity rates falling, broader usage could have further implications for waist lines," the analysts wrote.

According to the January 12 note, a 10% reduction in passenger weight could translate into fuel savings of up to 1.5%, while also lifting airline earnings per share by around 4%. The analysts linked this potential shift to a three-year decline in US adult obesity rates, alongside a doubling in the number of adults reporting the use of weight-loss medications.

Airlines calculate fuel requirements based on standard passenger weight assumptions set by global aviation authorities. As average weights decline, the overall mass of aircraft drops - reducing fuel burn over time without any operational changes.

The Jefferies team said the growing popularity of injectable and oral weight-loss drugs could therefore produce savings that are structural rather than temporary, particularly as usage expands beyond early adopters.

Importantly, the analysts added that their estimates do not factor in any potential loss of ancillary revenue, such as snack or onboard food sales, meaning the net benefit could still skew positive for carriers.

If the trend holds, weight-loss drugs could emerge as an unlikely ally for airlines grappling with high fuel prices - quietly reshaping cost dynamics in an industry where even marginal efficiency gains matter.