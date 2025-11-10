Novo Nordisk, Emcure Pharma to launch weight-loss drug under new brand in India

Denmark-based Novo Nordisk, makers of popular weight-loss drug Wegovy, has partnered with Emcure Pharmaceuticals to launch a weight-loss drug under the new brand, Poviztra. Like Wegovy, Poviztra is a semaglutide injection 2.4 mg to be used as an adjunct to a reduced calorie diet and physical activity for weight management and to reduce risks of major adverse cardiovascular issues in overweight or obese people.

The companies announced Poviztra as the second brand of Wegovy, which was launched in India in 2025. One in three participants on Wegovy during clinical trials experienced weight loss of over 20 per cent.

Emcure Pharma will be the exclusive distributor responsible for the commercialisation and marketing of Poviztra.

Jay Thyagarajan, Senior Vice President, Region APAC, Novo Nordisk said, “Obesity is a serious chronic disease affecting millions of people across India and results in significant unmet medical needs. Recognising the magnitude of the obesity challenge, we launched Wegovy in India a few months ago. Now, we are happy to join hands with Emcure Pharma to broaden access to high-quality, safe, and effective obesity treatment.”

Satish Mehta, Chief Executive Oﬃcer and Managing Director, Emcure Pharma said they are the first Indian pharmaceutical company to bring the GLP-1-based weight loss molecule to the Indian market

Poviztra is available in a once-weekly pen device in five doses of 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 1.7 mg and a maintenance dosing of 2.4 mg. While pricing for Poviztra was not disclosed, Wegovy’s 2.4 mg dose is priced at Rs 26,015 for a month's supply.

Nearly 254 million people in India have generalised obesity and a further 351 million with abdominal obesity. Obesity is linked to over 230 health complications, among them cardiovascular disease, fatty liver, kidney disease, polycystic ovary syndrome, knee osteoarthritis, and Alzheimer’s disease.

Despite widespread perceptions that obesity results from a lack of self-discipline or poor lifestyle choices, experts point out that multiple factors are involved. However, genetics, biology, psychology, societal influences, and environmental factors all play significant roles in the development of obesity.

Meanwhile, India’s anti-obesity drug market reached Rs 628 crore for the twelve months ending June 2025, a fivefold increase over five years. The surge is attributed mainly to the introduction of GLP-1-based therapies, which have become the preferred choice for physicians and patients. Semaglutide, initially available in oral form primarily for diabetes, has also shown greater average weight loss in its injectable form, according to global data.