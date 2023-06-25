LinkedIn layoffs: Ex-employee says lost his job despite giving his best to company

Last month, to cut down costs, the popular job-search platform, LinkedIn, announced the layoff of more than 700 employees. The layoffs majorly impacted people from the sales, operations and support teams.

Ever since the job search platform announced the layoff of hundreds of its employees, people are coming forward to share their experiences and story on the platform itself. An employee from LinkedIn who got laid off in the company's recent layoffs wrote about his experience on the platform.

He shared that he had imagined layoffs happen only in the movies. But now that he is the one being asked to go, it is an absolute rollercoaster.

His post reads, “Did I really get laid off? I thought lay-offs were only some Twitter feed cloudiness, like the things you see in movies… But, here I am… Today is my last day at LinkedIn. A week ago, I got the official announcement that I was 1 of the 700+ people affected by layoffs. It has been an absolute rollercoaster. Bringing my best self to work in order to help the teams I was part of, has been my mantra. Seeing how this effort and all the exciting plans I had fell down, without being able to do anything about it, felt strange.

“At the same time, I am quite optimistic and I find some joy in uncertainty. Ultimately, I have done everything I could and given my max. So now, I can only be excited to see what will be the next thing. Being a good chance to reflect on what I want to invest myself in. I am starting to look for my next opportunity and project to get involved and keep growing. If you believe you can help me in any way, I will be all ears and will really appreciate any type of support,” the post added.

He further added, “Here are some ways you can help: Like & Comment on this post for reach: Point me to roles related to Marketing/Sales analysis, Campaign management, Project management, Digital Marketing, Brand, etc: Reach out to say hello, would love to meet and explore areas that I don’t know about.”

He ended his post by saying, “Last but not least, I want to say thank you to all the people that have been around during this process. I have been feeling really lucky. Having said this, I am officially [OUT].”