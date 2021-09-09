Lodha, Tata Power to set up EV-charging stations across its residential, commercial projects

Real estate developer Lodha Group, along with Tata Power, will set up electric vehicle charging stations across its residential and commercial projects in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). This will not only reinforce the group’s commitment towards a zero-carbon future but also encourage its residents to invest in electric vehicles.

Under this partnership, Tata Power will install EV charging stations at all Lodha developments across MMR and Pune. All Lodha residents as well as visitors with EVs will be able to use these chargers. Installation as well as charging support will be provided to EVs through 24X7 service, maintenance support, remote vehicle charging monitoring and e-payments on the EZ Charge mobile application by Tata Power.



“Fighting climate change and adhering to a sustainable framework has become imperative. Our emphasis on environment sustainability has been evident in our design and operations for many years. We believe that creators and operators of the built environment have a huge responsibility to correct course and as a leader, we are committed to it through multiple initiatives. We care about our children – future generations deserve to be given a better Earth than what we inherited,” said Raunika Malhotra, President, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Lodha Group.

Tata Power has an expansive network of over 5,000 home chargers and over 600 public chargers across 120 cities in India. It is involved in all segments of the EV ecosystem, including public charging, captive charging, home and workplace charging stations.

Sandeep Bangia, Head of EV Charging at Tata Power said that their aim is to make life simple and comfortable by allowing easy access to EV charging and thereby removing anxiety about the range to encourage wider EV adoption.

Road transport is believed to be one of the largest contributors to global CO2 emissions. In light of this, the Maharashtra government recently announced plans to develop EV charging infrastructure in the state.

Also read: Toyota to allocate $13.5 bn to develop EV battery technology and supply by 2030

Also read: Homegrown lithium-ion capabilities will be chassis of e-mobility in India