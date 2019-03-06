L&T construction arm secures orders for Bangalore Metro Phase 2

Engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said the heavy civil infrastructure business of its construction arm has bagged "large" contracts from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. The company, however, did not disclose the exact value of the contract.

As per its project classification, the value of the contracts was in "large" category, which is in the range of Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000 crore. L&T has introduced "the new order value classification" since the beginning of this quarter.

"Heavy Civil Infrastructure Business of L&T Construction has secured orders from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd for the design and construction of the phase - 2 works," L&T said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

The project is to be completed in 42 months, the company added.

The scope of the project includes construction of under-ground structures (tunnels and stations) 2.76 Km (approx) long from Vellara Junction station to Shivajinagar station and three UG Metro Stations at Vellara Junction, M G Road and Shivajinagar on the Reach-6 line, the company said in the exchange filing.

According to the statement, the project work also involves design and construction of under-ground structures (tunnels and stations) 2.884 Km (approx) long from Shivajinagar Station to Tannery Road Station and two UG Metro Stations at Cantonment and Pottery Town on the same metro rail line.

On Tuesday, the water and effluent treatment business of L&T Construction had won several orders from government agencies and municipal corporations across three states in India. The value of the contracts was in "major" category, which is in the range of Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 crore.

The business has secured two orders from the Water Resources Department, Government of Tamil Nadu, two EPC orders in Jharkhand, and repeat contract from the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Department, Government of Odisha.

Meanwhile, shares of L&T closed trade at Rs 1,314.95 apiece, up 0.64 per cent, on the Bombay Stock Exchange. During the day's trade it touched an intra-day high and intra-day low of Rs 1,326.40 and Rs 1,307.00, respectively.

Also Read: Reliance Infrastructure wins Rs 648 crore contract from AAI, share jumps 6%

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar