L&T Construction bags contracts for its water & effluent treatment business in Tanzania

Indian multinational company Larsen & Toubro's construction arm, L&T Construction has bagged a contract for its water & effluent treatment business to construct and commission water supply schemes for various towns in Tanzania.

"The aggregate scope of work comprises design & construction of raw water intake systems, storage tanks, water treatment plants of a total capacity of 71 MLD, 5 clear water reservoirs, pumping stations, 263 km of pipeline and associated electromechanical works," the company said on Tuesday.

The project is being funded by the EXIM Bank of India. The order, which the company classifies as 'significant,' is worth between Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500 crore.

In addition, the company has secured add-on domestic orders from the Uttar Pradesh State Water & Sanitation Mission to implement various rural water supply projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission to provide Functional House Tap Connections (FHTC) in the state.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide.

Its consolidated net profit fell 16.70 per cent to Rs 2,054.74 crore on 11.14 per cent increase in net sales to Rs 39,562.92 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

The scrip fell 1.04 per cent to currently trade at Rs 1719.80 on the BSE.