L&T, Vi to set up private LTE network on pilot basis

Larsen & Toubro Smart World & Communication (L&T SWC) and Vodafone Idea Limited (Vi) announced on Tuesday that they will together establish a private LTE enterprise network in India. A Proof of Concept will be carried out at L&T Heavy Engineering’s ‘A M Naik Heavy Engineering Complex’ in Surat’s Hazira.

The companies have partnered to use 5G use cases in areas of public safety, smart and connected health as part of the government’s 5G trials. Both the companies have collaborated to test and validate 5G use cases built on IoT, video AI technologies.

L&T said that the Industry 4.0 manufacturing revolution across the world has been brought about using hi-tech IoT and connected devices.

JD Patil, Whole Time Director & Senior Executive Vice President of Defence & Smart Technologies at L&T said, “We believe private enterprise networks are here to stay, proliferate and help transform businesses on the Industry 4.0 growth path. We are excited about this technology and promise it holds, and along with our partners Vodafone Idea, are betting big in digitising Indian enterprises.”

Vi Business is partnering with major industrial companies to prepare for a future ready industry. These trials will allow Vi to develop India-specific private LTE use cases with efficient utilisation of spectrum, the company added.

Arvind Nevatia, Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Vodafone Idea Limited, said: “This collaboration will demonstrate our strength and capabilities to deliver solutions for the enterprises of tomorrow driving faster adoption of industry 4.0 in India. We are confident that this pilot will revolutionize and transform L&T’s A M Naik Heavy Engineering Complex manufacturing facility, unlocking new potential for future scalability.”

L&T SWC will design, implement, test and validate the network as well as the satisfactory deployment of the use cases.

The LTE PoC is based on technology from Nokia. It ensures coverage, communication, and customer experience integrating vast machinery, connected devices and IoT critical to the related high precision manufacturing processes at L&T Heavy Engineering manufacturing facility.

L&T Smart World offers pre-packaged digital solutions for Private 5G starting from network designing & rollout, cyber security, and virtualised networks (ORAN).

