L&T constructs 7-storey facility for DRDO in 45 days

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said its building arm has set a record by constructing a seven-storey flight control system (FCS) integration facility for the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) in 45 days using Integrated Hybrid Modular Construction Technology (IHMCT).

Constructed on a total built-up area of 130,000 square feet, the site team had to coordinate with 21 off-site locations to integrate design, structure, architecture, and MEP services, L&T said in a release.

The company expects that going forward, this hybrid construction system will help increase productivity, optimise resource utilisation, reduce losses due to wastage, and speed up the pace of construction, it added.

"A significant development to modernise and enhance the strategic capabilities of the Indian defence, the facility is the result of L&T's unique integrated off site and on site construction approach," the company said.

"We adopted IHMCT, used for the first time in the Indian construction industry, to substantially reduce the cycle time with a dedicated team of engineers, architects and structural designers who have worked on it to make it a success," said M V Satish, whole time director and senior executive vice president (buildings) at L&T.

DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy said that the facility shows that India can build anything in a short time. He added that while the concept and technical design was developed by DDRO and detailed engineering and execution by L&T, teams from lIT-Madras and IIT-Roorkee conducted design checks and provided technical support.

The facility was inaugurated on March 17, 2022 by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Reddy.

Shares of L&T on Monday ended 0.52 per cent lower at Rs 1,741.85 on the BSE.