Mahindra to hike SUV and CV prices by up to 3% from April, joins rivals as input costs surge

Starting April, Mahindra & Mahindra will hike prices of its SUVs and commercial vehicles by up to 3 percent. The company said it had absorbed most of the rising input costs but was now compelled to pass on part of the burden to buyers.

The price hike will vary across different SUV and commercial vehicle models, Mahindra said in its official statement.

This comes on the heels of a robust February for the Mumbai-based automaker. Mahindra reported total auto sales of 83,702 vehicles last month, marking a 15 percent increase year-on-year, including exports. In its flagship Utility Vehicles segment, domestic sales stood at 50,420 units — up 19 percent — while total UV sales, including exports, reached 52,386 units. Commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market were at 23,826 units.

The company also saw strong traction in its tractor segment. Total tractor sales (domestic and exports) touched 25,527 units in February 2025, up from 21,672 units a year ago. Domestic sales alone rose to 23,880 units from 20,121 in February 2024, while exports for the month stood at 1,647 units.

Mahindra joins a growing list of automakers that are increasing vehicle prices from April, citing rising input costs. Various automakers including Maruti Suzuki India, Hyundai Motor, Tata Motors, Kia India, BMW and Honda Cars India have announced to hike vehicle prices from next month citing rising input costs.

On Friday, shares of M&M closed 1.08 percent lower at ₹2,799.30 on the BSE.