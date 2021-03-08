Mahindra Logistics appoints Anish Shah as Chairman

Mahindra Logistics (MLL), the logistics and people transport subsidiary of Mahindra Group, has appointed Anish Shah as the Chairman of its board of directors. The appointment will be effective from April 2, 2021. Shah will join the board on the same date.

VS Parthasarathy, the current Chairman and Non-Executive Director of the board, has decided to leave the Mahindra Group to pursue personal interests, Mahindra Logistics said in a statement. He desires to consult, mentor, build and scale businesses and initiatives across business, education and society in the next phase of his career, it further added.

Parthasarathy will step down from the board of Mahindra Logistics with effect from April 2, 2021.

"We would like to thank VS Parthasarathy for his contributions as the Chairman of the Board and welcome Anish Shah as the incoming Chairman. MLL is well poised to continue its growth strategy under the leadership of Rampraveen Swaminathan and the management team. We are confident that this will be further accelerated under Anish's Chairmanship of the Board," on Darius Pandole, Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board, on the leadership change.

Shah currently holds the office of Deputy Managing Director and Group CFO at Mahindra & Mahindra. He is designated to take over as the Managing Director and CEO of the company from April 2, 2021. His prior role was Group President (Strategy), where he led strategy development, built capabilities such as digitisation and data sciences, enabled synergies across group companies, and managed the risk and performance review organisations.

Shah has worked with GE Capital India, Bank of America, Bain & Company, Citibank in the past. He also holds a PhD from Carnegie Mellon's Tepper School of Business where his doctoral thesis was in the field of Corporate Governance. He also received a Master's degree from Carnegie Mellon and has a post-graduate diploma in Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

