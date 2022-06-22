Mahindra Tractors rolls out 300,000th Telangana-made tractor

Mahindra Tractors, a part of Mahindra's Farm Equipment Sector, has rolled out its 300,000th Telangana-made tractor from the company's tractor manufacturing facility here.

Minister for IT and Industries K. Taraka Rama Rao and Principal Secretary, Industry, Jayesh Ranjan, along with Zaheerabad MP BB Patil and member of Legislature K Manik Rao, were present during the roll-out, an official release said.

The government of Telangana is very proud of what the Mahindra group has been able to achieve in the State, through the roll-out of its 300,000th Telangana-made tractors. With Mahindra's large presence in Zaheerabad, the company's manufacturing facility has provided opportunities to thousands, in not only making products for the domestic market, but also position Telangana as one of the largest tractor export hubs, based on Mahindra's world-class manufacturing facilities, Rama Rao said.

Commenting on the milestone, Hemant Sikka, president Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, Rolling out our 300,000th Telangana-made tractor from our Zaheerabad facility is a significant milestone for all of us at Mahindra, and for the State of Telangana. Besides being a hub for a wide range of products for the Indian market, the plant also caters to over 60 markets, including advanced markets of U.S., Japan and Europe We will soon roll out our new light-weight K2 tractor series from our Zaheerabad facility."

Established in 2012, Zaheerabad is Mahindra's youngest and largest tractor manufacturing plant in terms of capacity. It is the only tractor manufacturer in Telangana and has invested close to Rs. 1,087 crore at its facility. The unit employs over 1,500 workers, with a capacity of over 1, 00,000 tractors per year on a 2-shift basis.