MakeMyTrip announces foray into UAE for expansion

Online travel company MakeMyTrip on Thursday announced its foray into the United Arab Emirates with its portfolio of travel offerings across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain.

The new market entry will be led by an engaging marketing campaign in India and the UAE as MakeMyTrip partners with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the company said in a statement.

