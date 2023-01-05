Manchester City announces a new partnership with Jio: All about it

UK football club Manchester City has on Thursday announced a new regional partnership with Jio Platforms Limited. As part of the agreement, Jio will become the Club’s Official Mobile Communications Network Partner in India.

"Through this partnership, Man City and Jio will collaborate on a variety of engaging experiences that

fans will be able to access through Jio’s digital ecosystem comprising JioTV, MyJio, Jio STB,

JioEngage and other applications and platforms, in addition to exclusive giveaways and in-market

activities," said Reliance Industries' digital unit in a statement.

As part of the new agreement, Man City’s OTT platform CITY+ will be integrated into the JioTV

platform providing fans in India further access to exclusive club content including match highlights,

live Manchester City Women’s team and Elite Development Squad fixtures, matchday content and

City Studios documentaries. JioTV claims to be India’s leading digital video platform, giving users access to over 900 channels in 16 languages across 12 genres, making it the second biggest OTT platform globally with over 350 million downloads.

We are pleased to announce our new regional partnership with @reliancejio, India’s leading digital services brand, who will become our Official Mobile Communications Network Partner in India 🇮🇳



All of the details here ⤵️ January 5, 2023

Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jio Platforms Limited), said: “We are excited to announce Jio’s exclusive partnership with Manchester City in India through which we will present City fans with experiences through a multitude of digitally powered immersive initiatives. We believe both brands share similar values of bringing transformational impact to their communities and through this partnership, we endeavour to bring the best of football to the sports communities and Man City fans in India.”

Interestingly, Manchester City chairman, Khaldoon Al Mubarak, is also the CEO of Mubadala Investment Company, which has invested $1.2 billion in Jio Platforms.

Ferran Soriano, Chief Executive Officer, City Football Group, said: “We’re pleased to welcome

Jio as an Official Partner of Manchester City today. The Club has a passionate and growing fanbase

in India and we are continually exploring new ways to provide greater fan experiences for our followers

in the region and around the globe, particularly within the digital and technology space. We look

forward to working with Jio as we develop these opportunities throughout the partnership.