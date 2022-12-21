Mankind Pharma enters pet-care segment with PetStar Dog Food

Foraying into the pet food division, Mankind Pharma Limited has launched a new product PetStar Dog Food. Diversifying into the pet food division, Mankind Pharma said that its aim is to make PetStar a much-loved, palatable, nutritious and healthy food brand for pets (dogs and cats).

The company also said that it aims to build and support the pet care ecosystem by offering pet food, medicine, supplements, and grooming products. In line with this, Mankind’s PetStar food aims to cater to the evolving needs of the pet community, which includes dry food, treats, gravy, and many more products, said the company.

Mankind’s PetStar food will be available in different flavours and manufactured in the UK by making use of technology and European raw material. PetStar food is produced as per the quality and safety standards of BRCGS (British Retail Consortium Global Standards) and the food is also tested in laboratories. The product is manufactured keeping the Indian climatic conditions as a priority, the company said in a statement.

“After looking at the rising number of pet owners we decided to expand our offering to the pet care segment. Understanding that the pets have different body needs, we came up with Mankind's PetStar keeping in mind the requirements of the pets which are suitable for all breeds,” Rajeev Juneja, Managing Director & Vice Chairman, Mankind Pharma Limited, said.

India has seen growth in pet ownership in the last decade which increased during the pandemic. Food plays a crucial role in providing pets with health and nutritional value. With this aspiration, Mankind Pharma said it strives to enhance the health of pets with its medicine, supplements, and grooming ranges.



