Maruti Suzuki sees 8.28% rise in July sales; utility vehicles register 28% drop

The country's largest homegrown car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India (MSI), Monday, revealed that it has recorded sales of 175,916 units in July 2022, an increase of 8.28 per cent against July 2021.

The automaker, in a press release, also stated that its total sales during the last month include domestic sales of 145,666 units, sales to other OEMs of 9,939 units and exports of 20,311 units.

Maruti Suzuki, despite the increase in total sales, stated that the shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles, mainly domestic models and the company had also taken all possible measures to minimise the impact.

The automaker in its mini cars segment - Alto, S-Presso - managed to sell 20,333 units as compared to 19,685 in the same period last year. On the other hand, its compact vehicles segment, which includes models like Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S and WagonR, sold 84,818 cars in July 2022.

Maruti had sold 70,268 units in July 2021. During the entire FY23, the homegrown carmaker had sold 69,320 mini and 289,695 compact cars.

In terms of mid-size cars, 'Ciaz' - Maruti's only model in the category, sold 1,379 units last month against 1,450 in last year's July. However, when talking about April-July 2022, it sold 4,051 units as compared to 3,968 in the same period last year.

In the passenger cars category, MSI saw a drop of around 28 per cent to 23,272 units of its utility vehicles - Brezza, Ertiga, S-Cross, XL6 - in July 2022 against 32,272 cars in the same month last year. From April to July 2022, MSI's utility vehicle segment saw the same trend as in mid-size cars and sold 11,841 more cars compared to the same period last year.

MSI's only van, Eeco managed to sell 13,048 units in July 2022, up 29.75 per cent from July 2021.

In FY23, Maruti's total domestic sales stood at 512,004 units. The company recorded domestic sales of 133,732 units in July 2021 and 426,794 units in April-July 2021.

Maruti's total sales in FY23 stood at 643,847 units, including exports of 89,748 units and sales to other OEMs of 28,462 units.