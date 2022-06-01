Maruti Suzuki sees highest-ever monthly exports, sells 161,413 units in May 2022

India’s largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India (MSI), Wednesday, announced that it had sold 161,413 cars in May 2022.

Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 128,000 units, sales to other original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of 6,222 units and its highest ever monthly exports of 27,191 units.

Maruti Suzuki, in a regulatory filing, also revealed that sales of its mini cars — Alto and S-Presso— stood at 17,408 units in May 2022 as against 4,760 in the same month last year.

The company said sales in the compact segment — which includes Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire — were at 67,947 units in May this year, as against 20,343 in May 2021.

Maruti Suzuki also stated that the shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of its vehicles, mainly on domestic models. The company had also taken all possible measures to minimise the impact, it added.

The sales figures for May 2022 are not comparable with that of May 2021 as the operations in May 2021 were significantly affected due to COVID-19 related disruptions, the company added.

Sales of Maruti’s mid-size sedan Ciaz were at 586 units last month, while in May 2021 it stood at 349 units.

The company’s utility vehicle sales — Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga — were at 28,051 units, compared to 6,355 vehicles in the same month last year.

Van dispatches stood at 10,482 units in May 2022. Last year in May 2021, it was 1,096 units, said MSI.

The automaker reported the highest ever monthly exports of 27,191 units - compared to 11,262 units in the corresponding month last year.