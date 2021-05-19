Maruti Suzuki, Zydus team up to start multi-speciality hospital in Ahmedabad's Sitapur

The corporate social responsibility (CSR) arms of Maruti Suzuki India and Zydus Group have started a multi-speciality hospital in Sitapur in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. The hospital, which is made with a total expenditure of Rs 126 crore, has been fully funded by the Maruti Suzuki Foundation, which is the CSR division of Maruti Suzuki India.

CSR arm of the Zydus Group Ramanbhai Foundation is managing and operating the facility, which is presently being used as a COVID-19 care centre.

Maruti Suzuki decided to build this hospital along with Zydus to benefit the residents of the region.

Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Kenichi Ayukawa said, "When our Gujarat car plant started, there was no major medical facility available in the region. We decided to build a good quality multi-speciality hospital for the benefit of all residents of that area and partnered with one of the best names in healthcare-Zydus Hospitals. Fortunately, it was in time for the COVID-19 second wave and we have converted it into a COVID-care facility to help fight the pandemic. We would like to express our gratitude to the Government of Gujarat and the Government authorities of Ahmedabad District for their support in this project."

The hospital will serve approximately 3.75 lakh people comprising residents of Sitapur and Becharaji, Mandal, Mehsana, Patan, Viramgam and nearby districts. The hospital will offer services like emergency care and trauma, advanced diagnostics, critical care for stabilisation in life-threatening conditions, mother and childcare, cardiac care, eye care, burns, ENT, internal medicine and general medicine.

The facility boasts of a residential facility with 160 dormitory occupancy and 20 two-BHK flats for staff members and has amenities like gymnasium, cafeteria, shops, library and garden. This will be a 50-bed facility initially and infrastructure is already in place for expansion into a 100-bed facility on the basis of demand.

