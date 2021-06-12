McDonald's data breach exposes customers' info in South Korea, Taiwan

McDonald's has become the latest victim of a data breach. Unauthorised activity on the fast-food giant's network exposed the personal data of some of its customers in Taiwan and South Korea.

McDonald's Corp. stated on Friday that it had quickly identified and contained the breach. The burger chain further conveyed that a thorough investigation was done and determined that only a small number of files were accessed, some of which contained customers' personal data.

"While we were able to close off access quickly after identification, our investigation has determined that a small number of files were accessed, some of which contained personal data," the fast-food chain said in a statement.

McDonald's stated that its investigation revealed that only South Korea and Taiwan had customer personal data accessed and that it will take steps to notify regulators and customers listed in the files. The burger chain noted that no customer's payment information was exposed to hackers.

McDonald's explained that it will examine the investigation's findings, coupled with input from security resources, to determine ways to further upgrade the firm's security measures against such occurrences.

Businesses across several sectors are being targeted by cybercriminals, including some very high-profile cases in recent weeks. On June 9, JBS SA, the world's largest meat processing company, had announced that it had paid $11 million to hackers who had breached the firm's computer system last month.

Colonial Pipeline, which transports around half of the fuel consumed on the East Coast of the United States, last month paid 75 Bitcoins (Approx $4.4 million) as ransom to hackers to get their system back online. On June 7, the US Justice Department had announced that it had recovered most of the ransom payment.