scorecardresearch
News
LATEST
Corporate
McDonald's restaurants reopen in Russia under new name 'Vkusno & tochka'

Feedback

McDonald's restaurants reopen in Russia under new name 'Vkusno & tochka'

Another 50 restaurants will be open on Monday, Vkusno & tochka said.

Employees take part in preparations before the opening of a new restaurant, following McDonald's Corp company's decision to sell its restaurants in Russia to one of its local licensees that will rebrand them under a new name (Photo: Reuters) Employees take part in preparations before the opening of a new restaurant, following McDonald's Corp company's decision to sell its restaurants in Russia to one of its local licensees that will rebrand them under a new name (Photo: Reuters)

The first 15 restaurants of former McDonald's Corp will reopen in Moscow on Sunday under new ownership and a new name, "Vkusno & tochka", which means "Tasty & that's it", the company said.

Another 50 restaurants will be open on Monday, Vkusno & tochka said.

Sunday marks a new dawn for Russia's fast-food lovers as restaurants formerly run by the hugely popular Western fast-food chain reopen under new branding and with renamed burgers, more than three decades after McDonald's first opened in Moscow.

TAGS:

BT TV