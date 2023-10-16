Meesho Mega Blockbuster Sale: Top categories see 1.2 billion customer visits  

During its flagship Mega Blockbuster Sale from October 6 to 15, e-commerce platform Meesho saw 1.2 billion customer visits in top categories like Home & Kitchen, Fashion, Beauty & Personal Care, etc. These categories garnered as many as 72 orders per second, Meesho said. “As we wrap this remarkable ‘Meesho Mega Blockbuster Sale’, we are not only celebrating the numbers but the stories behind each purchase. With an impressive growth in orders, Meesho’s Mega Blockbuster Sale truly helped fulfil India’s festive shopping aspirations,” Megha Agarwal, CXO, Growth, at Meesho, said.

The company also saw its recent offering for branded products ‘Meesho Mall’ witness 3x growth in orders over business-as-usual (BAU) days. Regional and value brands alike are seeing growth across categories such as Personal Care & Beauty, Footwear, Apparel and Electronic Accessories, the company said. Nearly 70 per cent of these orders came from first-time Mall users. “Our innovative offerings such as Meesho Mall, Meesho Gold and Loyalty Program have helped empower small businesses and delight customers. We are overjoyed by the success of our sellers. The significant increase in their sales has made the Mega Blockbuster Sale a success and is a testament to our commitment towards fostering growth of small businesses,” she said.

She adds that 88 per cent of new users shopped from the recently launched ‘Meesho Gold’, which includes a vast selection of trusted quality products across categories such as ethnic wear, jewellery as well as home & kitchen. Ahead of the festive season, Meesho launched an innovative loyalty programme which provides users with a seamless shopping experience throughout the festive season. “Under the Loyalty Program, customers have placed around 14 million orders and were rewarded smartcoins worth Rs 50 crore,” Meesho said.

The company saw 80 per cent of orders coming from the length and breadth of the country, including cities like Amravati, Aurangabad, Dehradun, Nellore, Solapur, and Warangal. “With orders coming in from across the country, small businesses on Meesho witnessed significant growth during the festive sale event. Ahead of the Mega Blockbuster Sale, Meesho has onboarded nearly 2 lakh new sellers. Nearly 30,000 sellers became lakhpatis during the sale event,” the company said.

Meesho’s Maha Diwali Sale will go live from October 27 to 31. With nearly 1.4 million sellers and around 120 million product listings across 30 categories, Meesho aims to ensure that customers across India have a plethora of affordable options to choose from this festive season.