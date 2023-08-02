Meesho removed 42 lakh counterfeit and 10 lakh restricted products from platform, blocked 12,000 accounts

Indian e-commerce platform Meesho has removed nearly 42 lakh counterfeit and infringing product listings and 10 lakh restricted products from its platform in the past six months, the company revealed in its ‘Trust Assurance Report’ .

Addressing the growing concern of counterfeit products on e-commerce platforms, Utkrishta Kumar, CXO of Business at Meesho noted, “By continuously investing in technology, enhancing quality checks, and forming strategic brand partnerships, we have significantly improved our ability to detect counterfeit products and protect our users from potential harm.”

The report added that the e-commerce platform detected and blocked over 12,000 bad actor accounts from accessing the platform.

Sanjeev Barnwal, Founder & CTO at Meesho explained that the company employed natural language models to detect these bad actors on the platform.

“We leverage advanced techniques in computer vision and natural language understanding to continuously fortify our quality checks and effectively identify counterfeit products & bad actor sellers. We also have a dedicated quality and compliance team that proactively cross verifies automated signals and in turn enables us to combat fraudulent practices which builds trust with our users,” Barnwal noted.

As per the e-commerce company’s ‘Trust Assurance Report’ 1,800 brands had been identified as high-risk for infringement and counterfeiting, and action was taken against these bad actors, Meesho claimed.

The report also claims that since February, there has been an 80 per cent reduction in platform views for non-compliant listings, which now represent 0.1 per cent of platform views.

Moreover, Meesho unveiled 'Project Suraksha' an initiative with multiple strategies to combat counterfeit and restricted products on the e-commerce platform. Under this, they have implemented stringent verification processes, engaged in brand partnerships, and leveraged analytical models for fraud detection. As part of the same initiative, Meesho has curated a ‘Suraksha List’ to identify bad actors on the e-commerce marketplace.

Kumar who serves as the CXO of the company added, “Our strong focus on customer and seller education fosters a transparent relationship, instilling trust in our platform and making Meesho the preferred destination for authentic and reliable products in India's competitive e-commerce landscape."