Mensa Brands ties up with home storage solutions company Pretty Krafts

Digital-first tech-led company Mensa Brands on Monday announced its partnership with home storage solutions brand Pretty Krafts.

Pretty Krafts’ product line-up comprises of closet organisers, laundry bags, shirt stackers, hanging storage units and other home storage products that are popular on Amazon and Flipkart.

"One of the early movers of the digital-first wave, Pretty Krafts is known for its contemporary aesthetic designs coupled with high functionality," the company said in a statement.

"Mensa’s association with Pretty Krafts comes at a vital phase in the home storage brand's odyssey, preparing it for a stage of accelerated growth and expansion within both existing and new markets,” the company further stated, adding that it is set to "propel the brand to greater heights by strengthening its bond with customers".

Founded in 2003 by Kamal and Pratibha Siyal, Pretty Krafts was bootstrapped by the couple in their backyard by employing local women. Since 2010, Pretty Krafts has expanded across emerging markets and channels with the help of their son, Prateek Siyal. Having served more than 30 lakh customers across India with over 5,000 SKUs, the brand excels at in-house innovative product development.

Speaking on the association with Mensa Brands, Prateek Siyal, co-founder, Pretty Krafts, said, "We are thrilled to embark on a journey with Mensa that will undoubtedly make Pretty Krafts the world's foremost home storage and organization brand in the next 5 years..."

Ananth Narayanan, founder and CEO of Mensa Brands, said, “The home storage solutions category continues to register strong growth, both in India as well as globally, giving an impetus to Pretty Krafts to scale, with the right mix of product, marketing, logistics and inventory management. This is where Mensa comes to the fore with a vision to scale the digital-first brand exponentially.”

Mensa has been partnering with digital-first brands operating in different categories, including fashion and apparel, home and garden and beauty and personal care.