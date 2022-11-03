Meta India head Ajit Mohan quits to join Snap

Meta India head Ajit Mohan has resigned from the company to join Snap Inc.

Mohan is quitting his role at Meta to serve as the President of the APAC business of Snap.

"Ajit has decided to step down from his role at Meta to pursue another opportunity outside of the company," said Nicola Mendelsohn, Vice President, Global Business Group, Meta.

Mendelsohn said over the last four years, Mohan played an important role in shaping and scaling Meta's India operations so they can serve many millions of Indian businesses, partners and people.

"We remain deeply committed to India and have a strong leadership team in place to carry on all our work and partnerships. We are grateful for Ajit’s leadership and contribution and wish him the very best for the future," he added.

Mohan joined Meta in 2019 when it was still known as Facebook Inc.