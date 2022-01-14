Metro Brands inks strategic partnership with footwear brand FitFlop for India

Footwear retailer Metro Brands announced on Friday that it has signed a strategic partnership with wellbeing footwear brand FitFlop for sale and distribution in India.

Metro Brands has been selling FitFlop in India for the last four years and with this agreement, it has secured rights for the sale of FitFlop in Indian markets across formats including exclusive brand stores, multi-brand stores, airport stores, distribution, online marketplaces and webstore in India, the company said in a statement.

Wellbeing footwear brand FitFlop was launched in 2007 by Canadian entrepreneur Marcia Kilgore. It is currently being marketed and sold in over 60 countries globally. The brand's footwear is biomechanically engineered meaning that it is designed to complement consumers' body structure, joint alignment and natural movement.

FitFlop makes ergonomic sandals, shoes and boots, using world class design, a splash of fashion, and an innovating mix of beauty, brains and biomechanics, noted Metro Brands.

With this partnership, Metro Brands seeks to reach out and serve the Indian homes who value ultimate comfort with Global Fashion, it added.

"With our wide network and the biomechanical expertise that FitFlop products bring in our portfolio, we aim at reaching Indian homes and provide them with unmatched comfort and design," said Nissan Joseph, CEO, Metro Brands.

Commenting on the announcement, Gianni Georgiades, CEO, FitFlop said, "We are delighted to be associated with one of India's largest and most popular footwear brands which has a pan India presence across categories."

"The strong distribution network and market penetration of Metro Brands adds a multi-fold advantage to our drive. We are proud to bring our distinctive offerings in Indian markets and with the support and trust of Metro Brands, we expect this synergy to create a niche addictive footwear brand in India," Georgiades added.

Metro brands has locations across 136 cities and 30 states in India and plans to leverage its strong network and distribution and online capabilities to drive the FitFlop business in India. Currently, Metro Brands is also the National retail partner for Crocs in India and operates 159 stores over 26 states.