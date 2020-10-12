Microsoft makes work from home policy permanent for some staff

Technology giant Microsoft has decided to provide work from option permanently to its staff. The move mimics US tech giant Facebook, Twitter, and beverages maker Hindustan Coca Cola Ltd, which have also asked some of its employees to do work from home forever.

"We will offer as much flexibility as possible to support individual work styles while balancing business needs, and ensuring we live our culture," Kathleen Hogan, Microsoft's chief people officer, said in a post on the official Microsoft Blog.

The Seattle-based tech giant said for some roles it will continue to require an in-person presence, such as hardware and data centres. However, many staff will be able to work from home part-time without needing formal approval from their managers.

Microsoft has released a new "hybrid workplace" guidelines, which mention how employees can have more flexible remote work schedule and even relocate elsewhere in the country.

"We have provided guidance to employees to make informed decisions around scenarios that could include changes to their worksite, work location, and/or work hours once offices are open without any COVID-19 restrictions," Hogan added.

The software manufacturer added that employees who will move across the country for remote work, their compensation, and benefits will vary as per the company's geopay scale. Those who move will need to cover their own relocation expenses. Microsoft will cover home office expenses for permanent remote workers.

Microsoft's work from home policy is in contrast with its own chief executive Satya Nadella's statement, who recently said, "Lack of division between private life and work-life meant it sometimes feels like you are sleeping at work".

Also read: 'Work from home feels like sleeping at work': Satya Nadella on downside of WFH

Aldo read: COVID-19 crisis: These companies allow employees to work from home 'forever'