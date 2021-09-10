Microsoft, OYO to co-develop travel, hospitality products, tech

Microsoft and OYO have entered into an alliance to co-develop travel and hospitality products and technologies. The travel tech company will adopt Microsoft Azure as a key enabler to drive cloud-based innovations in this multi-year strategic partnership. The Microsoft solutions will be used to benefit patrons who operate small and medium hotel and home storefronts. The tech giant has also made a strategic equity investment in OYO.

Microsoft said in a statement that small and independent hotels and homeowners will have access to OYO’s latest technology to manage their guests’ experience, increase revenue and run operations seamlessly with Azure.

With the pandemic, consumer behaviours have changed with preferences for platforms that enable social distancing, local travel, flexibility, faster booking and improved customer experiences. The tech giant said that such changes have accelerated the way small and medium hotel businesses operate, leading to higher tech adoption.

Abhinav Sinha, Global COO and Chief Product Officer at OYO Hotels & Homes said, “Our patron app ecosystem provides a ~1.4-2.4X lift in revenues for new hotels and homes that join the OYO network. We do this through our products, and application of (Machine Learning) ML and (Artificial Intelligence) AI, be it running millions of pricing optimisations per day to increase revenues or enabling users to book an OYO within seconds. Our technology and products have helped our patrons drive operational efficiencies and continuously improve the experience for our guests.”

OYO will develop Smart Room experiences that include premium and customised in-room experiences for its guests. Through Microsoft Azure IoT, customers will be able to self check-in with the help of the digital register of arrivals and departures and self Know Your Customer (KYC).

Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India said, “It is inspiring to see how the Microsoft cloud is empowering digital natives like OYO to accelerate industry transformation and innovations, turning the challenges of a post-pandemic era into opportunities for the future.”

OYO will also adopt the Microsoft 365 suite for better collaboration and productivity and switch to Github Enterprise for accelerating tech development in a secure manner, the company stated.

